Dr. Rajdeep Gadh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajdeep Gadh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajdeep Gadh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from St. George's University/ school of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Gadh works at
Locations
-
1
Coral Springs722 Riverside Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 345-4333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Plantation8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 908-1024Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Clear One Health Plans
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gadh?
A caring knowledgeable doctor who goes beyond for his patients. Speaks in plain talk and is very friendly.
About Dr. Rajdeep Gadh, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Romanian and Spanish
- 1811929144
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- St. George's University/ school of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadh works at
Dr. Gadh has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gadh speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Romanian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.