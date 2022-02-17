Dr. Rajbir Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajbir Gulati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajbir Gulati, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Gulati works at
Locations
1
Advanced Retina and Eye Cancer Center LLC19820 N 7th St Ste 120, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Directions (623) 219-4040
2
Arthritis Consultants PC12665 W Smokey Dr Ste 140, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (623) 219-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring,empathetic provider. Grateful to have Dr Gulati as my doctor. Thank you
About Dr. Rajbir Gulati, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1598095226
Education & Certifications
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gulati speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.