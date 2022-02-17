Overview

Dr. Rajbir Gulati, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Gulati works at Advanced Retina & Eye Cancer Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.