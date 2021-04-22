See All Cardiologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Rajbarinder Hundal, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajbarinder Hundal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Hundal works at Apollo Physicians Medical Center, Sacramento, CA in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Apollo Physicians Medical Center, Sacramento, CA
    8191 Timberlake Way Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 236-5800
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8120 Timberlake Way Ste 210B, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 740-7865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2021
    I really liked Dr Hundal,he really had some energy about him,and very easy to talk to.
    mark d Jocoy — Apr 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajbarinder Hundal, MD
    About Dr. Rajbarinder Hundal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720266059
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • California Pacific Med Ctr - Pacific
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajbarinder Hundal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hundal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hundal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hundal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hundal works at Apollo Physicians Medical Center, Sacramento, CA in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hundal’s profile.

    Dr. Hundal has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hundal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hundal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hundal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hundal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hundal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

