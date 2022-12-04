Overview

Dr. Rajat Sood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ College & Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Henderson Hospital.



Dr. Sood works at Gastroenterology & Hepatology Institute of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Ulcer, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.