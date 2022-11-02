Dr. Rajat Sekhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Sekhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajat Sekhar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group300 Post Rd W Ste 101, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-2490Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group205 Sub Way Ste 200, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 226-2491
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I am also a physician. He provides the care I expect to receive and I have always worked hard to provide.
About Dr. Rajat Sekhar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1598901217
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Medical University
- St Georges Med Sch
- Stony Brook U
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.