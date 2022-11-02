Overview

Dr. Rajat Sekhar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Sekhar works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.