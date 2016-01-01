Dr. Rajat Sanyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Sanyal, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajat Sanyal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riviera Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY BUSINESS COLLEGE INC and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Sanyal works at
Locations
-
1
West Palm Beach Va Medical Center7305 N Military Trl, Riviera Beach, FL 33410 Directions (914) 843-7682Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanyal?
About Dr. Rajat Sanyal, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1235224858
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY BUSINESS COLLEGE INC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanyal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanyal accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanyal works at
Dr. Sanyal speaks Bengali.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanyal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.