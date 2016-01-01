Overview

Dr. Rajat Sanyal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riviera Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY BUSINESS COLLEGE INC and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Sanyal works at West Palm Beach Veterans Administration Medical Center in Riviera Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.