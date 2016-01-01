See All Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Rajat Kumar, MD

Thoracic Oncology
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rajat Kumar, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Kumar works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Thoracic Oncology) in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Thoracic Oncology)
    125 Queens Rd Ste 640, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2471

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion

Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Rajat Kumar, MD

    • Thoracic Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1982962734
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajat Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Thoracic Oncology) in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.