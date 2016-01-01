Dr. Rajat Kapoor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Kapoor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajat Kapoor, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1008 Commons Way, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 818-0700
-
2
Physicians' Surgicenter LLC1 Plaza Dr, Toms River, NJ 08757 Directions (732) 505-0637
- 3 1328 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 730-2225
-
4
Jersey Coast Nephrology1541 Route 88 Ste A, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 836-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajat Kapoor, DO
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881867232
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.