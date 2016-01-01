Overview

Dr. Rajat Jhanjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Jhanjee works at Tanner Heart & Vascular Specialists in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.