Dr. Rajat Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajat Gupta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Headache & Pain Center4407 Bee Caves Rd Ste 211, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 330-0961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
I have complex migraines that present in an atypical way. I have seen two other neurologists in Austin who have misdiagnosed me with a variety of terrifying disorders. Dr. Gupta was the first person to fully address my concerns and find the root cause of my migraines. I am now migraine free for a year!! I cannot recommend enough!
About Dr. Rajat Gupta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1225031552
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.