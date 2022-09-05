Overview

Dr. Rajat Gulati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Gulati works at Rajat Gulati in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Acute Kidney Failure and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.