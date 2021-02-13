See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Ghaiy works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC
    3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Fayetteville
    340 BRANDYWINE BLVD, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 719-7950
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Lawrenceville
    601 Professional Dr Ste 300, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 323-1041
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Marietta
    355 Tower Rd NE Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 673-2340
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Cranial Nerve Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Cranial Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Apraxia - Cogan Type Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ghaiy?

    Feb 13, 2021
    Easiest and fastest. I did the ore work. Got to the office and went in right away. Great visit
    Joanne Edwards — Feb 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ghaiy to family and friends

    Dr. Ghaiy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ghaiy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD.

    About Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609052695
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghaiy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghaiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaiy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.