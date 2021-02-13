Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD
Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Fayetteville340 BRANDYWINE BLVD, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-7950Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Lawrenceville601 Professional Dr Ste 300, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 323-1041Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Marietta355 Tower Rd NE Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 673-2340Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Easiest and fastest. I did the ore work. Got to the office and went in right away. Great visit
About Dr. Rajat Ghaiy, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Med Coll
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ghaiy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaiy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaiy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.