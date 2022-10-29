Dr. Rajat Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajat Garg, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Garg works at
Virginia Heart44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-5009Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Garg has been my cardiologist for the past 12 years and has always kept my well being the utmost focus of his practice as I age with the most up to date medical innovations. An outstanding through and professional Dr that I trust with my life .
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
