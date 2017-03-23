See All Rheumatologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Rajat Dhar, MD

Rheumatology
2.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajat Dhar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Dhar works at Atlantic Coast Rheumatology in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Coast Rheumatology
    442 D Commons Way, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(14)
Mar 23, 2017
I would highly recomend Dr Dhar extremely thorough and spends alot of time explaining your condition any questions you may have he will also take time answering all your concerns I cannot say enough about the courtesy of his staff everyone is very helpful .
Eileen Packen in Toms River, NJ — Mar 23, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rajat Dhar, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Bengali
NPI Number
  • 1023073277
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Seton Hall U
Residency
  • St Michael's Mc-Seton Hall U
Internship
  • St Michael's Mc-Seton Hall U
Medical Education
  • St Georges U
Board Certifications
  • Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rajat Dhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dhar works at Atlantic Coast Rheumatology in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dhar’s profile.

Dr. Dhar has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

