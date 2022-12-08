Dr. Bhushan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajat Bhushan, MD
Dr. Rajat Bhushan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Total Health Access LLC9808 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9050
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
I have been his patient for approximately ten years, and would never seek another Dr. for whatever is ailing me, without his recommendation. Highly personalized, attentive and effective medical treatment. He is wonderful.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881709657
- Yale University School of Medicine
- LNJP Hosp
- Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bhushan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhushan speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhushan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhushan.
