Overview

Dr. Rajasree Ajay, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Ajay works at Rajasree Ajay, MD in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.