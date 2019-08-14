Dr. Rajasekhar Malyala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malyala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajasekhar Malyala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajasekhar Malyala, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic740 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-6494
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
he is a awesome surgeon.......very straight shooter also.....you will not have to guess about whats going on....thats special......... I owe the man my life......I would very highly recommend this doctor.......Would give him ten stars if i could.....
About Dr. Rajasekhar Malyala, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1316977838
- State University of New York at Brooklyn
- Medical College of Ohio
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
