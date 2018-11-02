Dr. Rajaram Karne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajaram Karne, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajaram Karne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital.
Dr. Karne works at
Locations
Columbus Endocrine Consultants6790 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 602-4600
Columbus Va Ambulatory Care Center420 N James Rd, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 257-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio State University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment with Dr. Karne was on Halloween. I dressed up and was greeted by his cheerful and friendly staff. Everyone was so nice. Dr. Karne took over one hour reading all of my medical profile and explaining things I had never heard about Diabetes. Dr. Karne is the best Endocrinologists I have ever seen and I've seen many. I don't say I had fun at any doctor's office usually, but everyone made it fun. I would highly recommend Dr. Karne and his practice. Thanks
About Dr. Rajaram Karne, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1740296375
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karne works at
Dr. Karne speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Karne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.