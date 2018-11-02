Overview

Dr. Rajaram Karne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital.



Dr. Karne works at OSU Family Medicine in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.