Overview

Dr. Rajarajeswari Majety, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center



Dr. Majety works at Franciscan Physician Network in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Vitamin D Deficiency and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.