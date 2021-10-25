Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajarethinam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madurai Kamaraj University.

Locations
Early Treatment Center3001 Plymouth Rd Ste 107, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 834-8954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my Doctor for 10 years, great psychiatrist. Knows my family well!
About Dr. Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1427095918
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Madurai Kamaraj University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajarethinam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajarethinam accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajarethinam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rajarethinam speaks Tamil.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajarethinam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajarethinam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajarethinam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajarethinam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.