Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ks School Of Med
Dr. Ramaswamy works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine1025 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine2409 Ring Rd Ste 106, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine4002 Kresge Way Bldg D, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
4
Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine4004 DuPont Cir Ste 210, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
5
Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was recently admitted to Baptist East for treatment i need for fluid overload caused by a failing liver. Besides my usual liver dr, this was my first time meeting Dr. Ramaswamy as hospitalist. Ive always been pleased with 98% of hospitalists & by now, im a 'regular'! By the end of day one, i knew that i was in good hands (im an RN, which helps)his approach was a bit diff.It worked wonders & removed over 25lbs of extra fluid in 5days! He gets 5 stars from me! I felt he truely cared for me.
About Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1386618221
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks School Of Med
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramaswamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramaswamy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramaswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramaswamy speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramaswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramaswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.