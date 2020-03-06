Overview

Dr. Rajankumar Patel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nhl Muncipal Mc and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Primary Care & Geriatrics in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.