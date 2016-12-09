Overview

Dr. Rajani Tadimalla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Jss Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Tadimalla works at GBMC at Ownings Miles in Owings Mills, MD with other offices in Crofton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.