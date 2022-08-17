Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajani Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajani Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Central Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at New Tampa8702 Hunters Lake Dr Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 467-4700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah Listens to her patient's concerns and uses her expert knowledge and care to personalize the course of treatment that best addresses the optimal health goals for her patient. I was so very pleasantly surprised at my initial clinic visit. I would highly recommend Dr. Shah.
About Dr. Rajani Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1710936695
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of S Fl Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
- U South Fla
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
