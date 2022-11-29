Dr. Rajani Ravindra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravindra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajani Ravindra, MD
Dr. Rajani Ravindra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake City, FL.
Rajani Ravindra MD1740 W US Highway 90 Ste 102, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 755-3000
Dr. Ravindra is in the process of helping me through depression, anxiety; in doing so, she has been able to diagnose other symptoms by listening to me, not just hearing me, but paying attention to the information I share. It took me many years to finally see a psychiatrist and I don't believe I would have been referred to a better psychiatrist other than Dr Ravindra, if I had tried any sooner. I am picky when it comes to health care providers and my medical care. I do not like treating the symptoms on its own, I want to find the root cause of my mania and although the Dr treats with medications, she remains concerned about her patients health and well-being. She doesn't over prescribe medications and in the past, I wasn't taking my medication and missing appointments; but the Dr. is still giving me a chance to help me. I am taking my medications as told, and I have been feeling less anti social and focusing on the things I gave up on. It takes time, but possible. Sweet and calm woman.
