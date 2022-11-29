See All Psychiatrists in Lake City, FL
Dr. Rajani Ravindra, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Rajani Ravindra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake City, FL. 

Dr. Ravindra works at RAVINDRA, RAJANI K, MD in Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1740 W US Highway 90 Ste 102, Lake City, FL 32055 (386) 755-3000

Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence
ADHD and-or ADD

Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Mania
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    2.8
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Ravindra is in the process of helping me through depression, anxiety; in doing so, she has been able to diagnose other symptoms by listening to me, not just hearing me, but paying attention to the information I share. It took me many years to finally see a psychiatrist and I don't believe I would have been referred to a better psychiatrist other than Dr Ravindra, if I had tried any sooner. I am picky when it comes to health care providers and my medical care. I do not like treating the symptoms on its own, I want to find the root cause of my mania and although the Dr treats with medications, she remains concerned about her patients health and well-being. She doesn't over prescribe medications and in the past, I wasn't taking my medication and missing appointments; but the Dr. is still giving me a chance to help me. I am taking my medications as told, and I have been feeling less anti social and focusing on the things I gave up on. It takes time, but possible. Sweet and calm woman.
    M. A. S. of Fort White, FL — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Rajani Ravindra, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1952347767
    Dr. Rajani Ravindra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravindra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravindra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravindra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravindra works at RAVINDRA, RAJANI K, MD in Lake City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ravindra’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravindra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravindra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravindra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravindra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

