Dr. Rajani Katta, MD

Dermatology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rajani Katta, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Dr. Katta works at Katta Dermatology in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Katta Dermatology
    6800 West Loop S Ste 180, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 981-6125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rajani Katta, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982704599
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajani Katta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katta has seen patients for Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Katta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

