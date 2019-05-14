Overview

Dr. Rajani Katta, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital



Dr. Katta works at Katta Dermatology in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.