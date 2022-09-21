Overview

Dr. Rajani Caesar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Henderson.



Dr. Caesar works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.