Dr. Rajandeep Paik, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rajandeep Paik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Malden, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Punjab University / Christian Medical College and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.

Dr. Paik works at Malden Family Medicine Center in Malden, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHA Bone and Joint Center
    195 CANAL ST, Malden, MA 02148 (617) 665-1566

  CHA Cambridge Hospital

Arthritis
Gout
Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Gout
Raynaud's Disease

Arthritis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Raynaud's Disease
Chondrocalcinosis
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lupus
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Systemic Sclerosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Behçet's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Limb Swelling
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Spondylosis
Still's Disease
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Tufts Health Plan

    Jul 17, 2018
    Professional, knowledgeable, caring, understanding, listens to you. His office staff/support staff are great at ensuring your medication(s) are renewed in a timely manner so the pharmacy can refill them for you.
    Rheumatology
    15 years of experience
    English, Hindi and Punjabi
    1043599772
    University of Massachusetts
    Akron General Medical Center
    Punjab University / Christian Medical College
    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Dr. Rajandeep Paik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Paik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paik works at Malden Family Medicine Center in Malden, MA. View the full address on Dr. Paik’s profile.

    Dr. Paik has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Paik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

