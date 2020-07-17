Dr. Rajanarender Cheruku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheruku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajanarender Cheruku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajanarender Cheruku, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Cheruku works at
Locations
-
1
Shannon Clinic Hmtlgy Onclgy102 N Magdalen St Ste 110, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2025
-
2
Shannon Oncology Center2503 S Gregg St Ste 110, Big Spring, TX 79720 Directions (325) 481-2025
Hospital Affiliations
- Ballinger Memorial Hospital
- Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, considerate and explains every aspect of your diagnosis. I am alive thanks to him.
About Dr. Rajanarender Cheruku, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700867330
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
- Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheruku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheruku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheruku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheruku has seen patients for Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheruku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheruku speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheruku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheruku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheruku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheruku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.