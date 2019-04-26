Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajan Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Brooklyn Hosp
Locations
East Orange General Hospital300 Central Ave, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 672-8400
Rajan S. Shah, M.D.1060 Broad St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 642-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- East Orange General Hospital
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I go to doctor Shaw's office his receptionist treat you with the utmost respect and privacy and I just love that the shop
About Dr. Rajan Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1356378434
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hosp
- Brooklyn Hospital Center (New York)
- Medical College Baroda
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Constipation, Dysphagia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
