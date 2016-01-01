Overview

Dr. Rajan Perkash, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.



Dr. Perkash works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.