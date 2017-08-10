Overview

Dr. Rajan Patel, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Santa Clarita - Primary & Specialty Care in Valencia, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

