Dr. Rajan Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajan Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Patel for my facial nerve disorder, extremely erratic and painful condition. He is calm, professional, warm, takes his time and very thorough. I’m more hopeful to receive the treatment that may finally alleviate a very painful condition. I left the appointment feeling more hopeful than I’ve felt for many years. Thank you Dr. Patel.
About Dr. Rajan Patel, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1700197217
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
