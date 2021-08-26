See All Allergists & Immunologists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Rajan Merchant, MD

Allergy & Asthma
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajan Merchant, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean/School Of Medicine 1996-2000 and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Merchant works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Asthma

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rajan Merchant, MD

  • Allergy & Asthma
  • English
  • Male
  • 1396773552
Education & Certifications

  • Kansas University Medical Center, Allergy and Clinical Immunology
  • UMDNJ - Overlook Hospital 2000-2004 - Residency Internal Medicine and Pediatrics|Umdnj Overlook Hospital
  • American University Of The Caribbean/School Of Medicine 1996-2000
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rajan Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Merchant works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Merchant’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.