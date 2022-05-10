Dr. Rajan Khosla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khosla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajan Khosla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajan Khosla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Khosla works at
Locations
-
1
Sonoran Gastroenterology Associates3930 S Alma School Rd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 542-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
- Zenith Administrators Inc
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khosla?
He is excellent in his work. He is a perfect gastro doctor. He helps me and explains me everything I need to know about my stomach problems. I do recommend it.
About Dr. Rajan Khosla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770583601
Education & Certifications
- University Utah Mc
- University Mo Columbia University Hospital
- U Mo Hosp
- University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khosla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khosla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khosla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khosla works at
Dr. Khosla has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khosla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khosla speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khosla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khosla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.