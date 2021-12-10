Overview

Dr. Rajan Kapoor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Kapoor works at Univ. Medical Care PA in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.