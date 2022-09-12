Dr. Rajan Kadakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajan Kadakia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajan Kadakia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kadakia works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Cardiovascular Associates11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 340, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 506-8720
-
2
Memorial Hermann Multi-specialty Clinic in Lake Jackson504 This Way St Ste C, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (832) 243-6443
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadakia?
I have found Dr. Kadakia to be a lifesaving doctor and a kind person. He knows what to do and is proficient. I had a stint inserted; he could not have been kinder to my husband. My husband now tells everyone, if you need a great heart doctor see Dr. Kadakia. I will be forever grateful for the kindness he showed my husband, when I could not.
About Dr. Rajan Kadakia, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1548295264
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadakia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadakia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadakia works at
Dr. Kadakia has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadakia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.