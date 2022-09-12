Overview

Dr. Rajan Kadakia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Kadakia works at Southeast Cardiovascular Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.