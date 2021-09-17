Dr. Rajan Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajan Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajan Bhatia, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from University Of Poona India and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
West Coast Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders Center-Oxnard1910 Outlet Center Dr, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 485-2400Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:45am - 5:00pmSunday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhatia is incredible. Not only has he taken great care of my health, but also he is great to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming his patient!
About Dr. Rajan Bhatia, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1447281704
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary/ critical care medicine, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York USA
- Morristown Memorial Hospital-Mount Sinai School Of Medicine
- Morristown Memorial Hospital (New Jersey)
- University Of Poona India
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
