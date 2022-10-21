See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Rajalakshmi Shantharam, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (21)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Rajalakshmi Shantharam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. 

Dr. Shantharam works at MAGDY W ABDEL NOUR MD in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Group
    1530 N 7th St Ste 109, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 242-9631
  2. 2
    Union Hospital
    1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 238-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Fetal Cardiac Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Fetal Cardiac Screening

HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Rajalakshmi Shantharam, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982786562
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shantharam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shantharam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shantharam works at MAGDY W ABDEL NOUR MD in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Dr. Shantharam’s profile.

    Dr. Shantharam has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shantharam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shantharam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shantharam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shantharam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shantharam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

