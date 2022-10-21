Dr. Shantharam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajalakshmi Shantharam, MD
Dr. Rajalakshmi Shantharam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN.
Providence Medical Group1530 N 7th St Ste 109, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-9631
Union Hospital1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
With being a out of state transfer. She took me at 33 weeks pregnant. Before seeing her I was very nervous and had a lot of questions. Before I was going to medical teaching hospital who pointed out every little thing I had so many unnecessary test, given the wrong test that was saying my baby had birth defects that she didn’t have then left me wondering until my next appointment never called or returned a call to confirm a test, if I wanted to know I had to go in the hospital. It was very stressful. After seeing Dr shantharam she sat with me and explain everything I felt she went the extra mile with me and my baby. She came in and checked on me several times while in labor, she talked me through everything nothing was rushed. Just the few short week I was with her she made me feel 100x better about giving birth. She was the best Obgyn I’ve seen hands down. After birth her an her team still checked, answers all questions. If I could I would fly back to IN for all my obgyn app.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982786562
Dr. Shantharam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shantharam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shantharam has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shantharam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shantharam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shantharam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shantharam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shantharam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.