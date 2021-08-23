Overview

Dr. Rajal Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Sardar Patel University Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital and Salina Regional Health Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Community Internal Medicine in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.