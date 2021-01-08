Overview

Dr. Rajakumari Swamy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Ascension St Joseph Hospital and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Swamy works at RAJAKUMARI L SWAMY MD in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.