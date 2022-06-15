See All Gastroenterologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Rajagopal Chadalavada, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajagopal Chadalavada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.

Dr. Chadalavada works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Lawrenceburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Clifton
    2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 751-6667
  2. 2
    Gastro Health - Montgomery (8231)
    8231 Cornell Rd Ste 320, Montgomery, OH 45249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 794-5600
  3. 3
    Trihealth Digestive Institute
    98 Elm St Ste 310, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 537-5558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
  • Trihealth Evendale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 15, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Chadalavada for a couple of years and his staff has always been very pleasant and so has he. I did have to wait longer than I wanted in the patient room once, but that happens sometimes with doctors.
    Jacqueline Remias — Jun 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rajagopal Chadalavada, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    NPI Number
    • 1336115443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MetroHealth Hosp-Case Western Res U
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajagopal Chadalavada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadalavada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chadalavada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chadalavada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chadalavada has seen patients for Gastritis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadalavada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadalavada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadalavada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadalavada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadalavada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

