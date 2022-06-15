Overview

Dr. Rajagopal Chadalavada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Chadalavada works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Lawrenceburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.