Dr. Rajadevi Satchi, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Rajadevi Satchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajadevi Satchi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Danbury, CT. They completed their residency with New York Methodist Hospital
Dr. Satchi works at
Locations
Child Care Associates83 Sand Pit Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-9599Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Satchi?
I love ?? Dr Satchi , I know her for 12 years and she have taking care of my 3 daughters. I recommend dr satchi with everyone ??????
About Dr. Rajadevi Satchi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1922030782
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Somerset Hosp
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satchi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Satchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satchi.
