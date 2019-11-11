Dr. Rajab Abukhadrah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abukhadrah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajab Abukhadrah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajab Abukhadrah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Abukhadrah works at
Locations
Heart and Vascular Clinic of Clermont LLC821 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-1665Thursday9:00am - 2:00pm
Clermont Ambulatory Surgical Center Lllp255 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 536-6340
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor office and Dr. Khadrah are wonderful. They are always professional on the phone and pleasant. I would recommend them to anyone.
About Dr. Rajab Abukhadrah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023083896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abukhadrah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abukhadrah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abukhadrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abukhadrah has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abukhadrah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abukhadrah speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Abukhadrah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abukhadrah.
