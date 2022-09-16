Dr. Raja Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Varma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raja Varma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Patchogue, NY.
Dr. Varma works at
Locations
Suffolk Cardiac Care73 S Ocean Ave, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 627-8700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Varma is a caring, respectable person who cares about your physical health as well as your cardio. He has diagnosed other issues i had other than my cardio vascular issues. He has a great personality, kind and genuine. I highly recommend him to be your Cardiologist
About Dr. Raja Varma, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Varma works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.