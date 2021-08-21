Overview

Dr. Raja Ram, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Ram works at Gwinnett Clinic in Lilburn, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.