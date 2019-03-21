Overview

Dr. Raja Paspula, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Paspula works at Amelia Court Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Rash and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.