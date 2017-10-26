Overview

Dr. Raja Nazir, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Nazir works at Kettering Physician Network Heart & Vascular in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.