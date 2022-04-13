Dr. Raja Nalluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Nalluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raja Nalluri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Nalluri works at
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group1025 Prospect St Ste 160, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 299-8999
-
2
Nalluri Plastic Surgery and Laser Center PA1110 Torrey Pines Rd Ste M, La Jolla, CA 92037 DirectionsMonday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Dr. Raja Nalluri, M.D.1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 602, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 287-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nalluri?
Dr Nalluri was my Dr for several procedures in Sarasota Fl. His skill set is above excellent as well as his bed side manner. I was looking him up again and found he left the area. I highly recommend him. You won’t be disappointed.
About Dr. Raja Nalluri, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245254838
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nalluri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nalluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nalluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nalluri works at
Dr. Nalluri has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nalluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.