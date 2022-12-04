Overview

Dr. Raja Naidu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Naidu works at Complete Care Cardiology - Raja Naidu in Odessa, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.