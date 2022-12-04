Dr. Raja Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Naidu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raja Naidu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Naidu works at
Locations
Complete Care Cardiology - Raja Naidu605 E 4th St Ste 203, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 400-0784
Complete Care Cardiology4911 Andrews Hwy Ste B, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 400-0784
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Naidu's for 15 years, and he is one of the best cardiologists that I've ever had. He's thorough, kind, and extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Raja Naidu, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124095161
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naidu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naidu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Naidu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidu works at
Dr. Naidu has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.
